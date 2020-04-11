Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 11th (NIO, NMHLY, NTLA, NVUS, NWPHF, OGI, ONB, PAGP, PASG, PBAM)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, April 11th:

NIO (NYSE:NIO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “NIO Inc. is a premium electric vehicle market. The company designs, jointly manufactures and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles. It offers electric cars under EP9, EVE and ES8 brand names. The company operates primarily in San Jose, California; Munich, Germany and London, United Kingdom. NIO Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NMC Health plc is an integrated private healthcare network operator primarily in the United Arab Emirates. The company also provides fertility treatments principally in European and Middle Eastern. NMC Health plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Intellia Therapeutics is a leading genome editing company, focused on developing therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as CRISPR-Cas9 system. It believes the CRISPR-Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by permanently editing disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course. The Cas9 protein acts like a pair of molecular scissors that initiates the natural cellular repair process to knockout, repair or insert a gene. The guide RNA sequence recognizes and directs the Cas9 to a specific target deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequence. The Company’s sentinel in vivo programs focus on the use of Lipid Nanoparticle (LNPs) for delivery of the CRISPR/Cas9 complex to the liver. Intellia’s combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts it in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR-Cas9 technology and create a new class of therapeutic products. “

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Novus Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of ear, nose and throat products. The company’s platform consists of OP-01 Foam Platform and OP-02 Surfactant Program. Novus Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Tokai Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Irvine, United States. “

Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $8.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and pain primarily in Italy and internationally. Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA is headquartered in Bresso, Italy. “

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Organigram Holdings Inc. is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products primarily in Canada, through a wholly owned subsidiary. Organigram Holdings Inc. is based in Moncton, Canada. “

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Old National Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates banking offices and ATMs throughout Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Through various subsidiaries, Old National provides a broad range of banking services as well as trust and investment management services, insurance brokerage services for both individuals and companies, and investment products. (Company Press Release) “

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Passage Bio Inc. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system diseases. The company’s principal product includes GM1 gangliosidosis, frontotemporal dementia and Krabbe disease which is in clinical stage. Passage Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBAM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Private Bancorp of America Inc. is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. It provides banking services including Internet banking, retirement accounts, credit card, merchant banking facilities to individuals and businesses. Private Bancorp of America Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pharming Group NV develops innovative therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders, specialty products for surgical indications and nutritional products. The advanced technologies of the Company include innovative and validated platforms for the production of protein therapeutics, technology and processes for the purification and formulation of its products. Its primary product Ruconest (R) is a recombinant human C1 inhibitor approved for the treatment of angioedema attacks in patients with hereditary angioedema in the European Union countries, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. Pharming Group NV is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

PING AN INS GRP/S (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd. is engaged in providing products and services in insurance, banking and investment to retail customers and corporate clients. It offers life insurance; property and casualty insurance, including motor, property loss, liability, credit and trust, mortgage loan and individual car installment loan; health insurance comprising accident, committed governmental health insurance management, health consulting, and reinsurance; and annuity products, such as commercial supplementary pension and short-term group insurance. The company also provides trust services; products and services for investment banking, fixed earnings, assets management, securities trading, brokerage, research, and derivate products; and financial futures’ business and commodity futures’ brokerages, as well as asset hedge service, futures investment consultation, and futures training. Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “POET Technologies Inc. and its subsidiaries are developers of opto-electronic and photonic fabrication processes, devices and products. It offers photonic sensing and optical light source products. The company operates primarily in the United States, Canada and Singapore. POET Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $69.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Principia Biopharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It offers reversible covalent small molecule drugs for the treatment of cancers. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRN1008, PRN1371 and PRN2246 which are in clinical stage. Principia Biopharma Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Poxel SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers drugs for metabolic diseases such as diabetes and related metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of Imeglimin, PXL770 and PXL007 which are in clinical trial stage. Poxel SA is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

