Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 24,300 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,692 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 24,300 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $787,934,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,656,663 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $627,973,000 after buying an additional 3,103,199 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,266,615,000 after buying an additional 2,689,765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,007,587 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $845,884,000 after buying an additional 1,989,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,967,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $648,220,000 after buying an additional 1,732,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.85.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $34.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average of $54.58. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $68.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.