Storj Hits One Day Volume of $1.55 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Storj has a market cap of $12.36 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj token can currently be bought for about $0.0911 or 0.00001326 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, OKEx and IDAX. Over the last week, Storj has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 665.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $185.03 or 0.02693791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00203032 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00053230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00047770 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Storj Token Profile

Storj was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Storj’s official website is storj.io.

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Binance, Gate.io, Huobi, Liqui, Ethfinex, Poloniex, Radar Relay, Bittrex, IDEX, OKEx, ABCC, Upbit, IDAX, Tidex, CoinTiger and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

