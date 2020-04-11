STRAKS (STAK) Price Tops $0.0007

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 11th. STRAKS has a market cap of $17,876.65 and approximately $1.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, STRAKS has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,812.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.89 or 0.02288466 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.65 or 0.03327112 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00614187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014920 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00776259 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00075926 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00025399 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00523648 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

