Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.89 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) will post sales of $136.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $130.27 million to $144.29 million. Stratasys reported sales of $155.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year sales of $591.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $532.74 million to $632.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $646.46 million, with estimates ranging from $603.24 million to $680.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stratasys.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $160.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.05 million. Stratasys had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Stratasys from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Stratasys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 8,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $903.16 million, a P/E ratio of -82.95 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average is $19.07. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $30.60.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stratasys (SSYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.