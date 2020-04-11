Stratis (STRAT) Price Reaches $0.26 on Exchanges

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $26.44 million and approximately $429,710.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00003874 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Crex24, Cryptopia and Coinrail.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007566 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00001209 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000489 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046676 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,755,683 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptomate, SouthXchange, Binance, Crex24, Cryptopia, Coinrail, Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious, Bithumb, Livecoin and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.