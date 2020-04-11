Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Price Down 14.1% Over Last 7 Days

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market cap of $25.19 million and $569,140.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0372 or 0.00000544 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, Gate.io and Binance. During the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.48 or 0.02700016 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00201746 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00053009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047466 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com.

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Radar Relay, Binance, Ethfinex, HitBTC, IDEX, Gate.io, Bancor Network, Mercatox, DragonEX and Coinone. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

