StrongHands (SHND) One Day Trading Volume Hits $188.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Coindeal, Crex24, STEX and CryptoBridge. StrongHands has a total market cap of $279,795.61 and approximately $188.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,798,538,522 coins and its circulating supply is 16,385,344,168 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Coindeal, CoinExchange, STEX, Graviex, BiteBTC, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

