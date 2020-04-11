SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,368,564 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,081 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 5.22% of SunCoke Energy worth $27,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SXC. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,310,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,852,000 after acquiring an additional 721,807 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,431,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,556,570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 599,981 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,471,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,067,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,573,000 after acquiring an additional 235,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SXC opened at $3.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $256.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.20. SunCoke Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $9.17.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $397.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.20 million. SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

