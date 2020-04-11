Super Zero (SERO) Trading 12% Higher This Week

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Super Zero has a market cap of $17.91 million and $17.33 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0700 or 0.00001024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit and BigONE. During the last seven days, Super Zero has traded 12% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004800 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00066237 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00373767 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013834 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009348 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012585 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Super Zero

Super Zero is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 645,592,279 coins and its circulating supply is 255,929,451 coins. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Super Zero is sero.cash. The official message board for Super Zero is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Super Zero

Super Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

