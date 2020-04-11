Suretly Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.00 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, Suretly has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. Suretly has a market cap of $48,704.38 and approximately $2.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suretly token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00003006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Suretly alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000727 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $314.09 or 0.04591336 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00066520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00036738 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014563 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009673 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Suretly Profile

Suretly is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 236,881 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com.

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Suretly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suretly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.