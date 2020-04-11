Swarm Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.78 Million (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 319.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. Swarm has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $6,994.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Swarm has traded 228.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.38 or 0.02697383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00202140 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00052999 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00047592 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund.

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

