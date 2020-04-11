SwftCoin (SWFTC) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One SwftCoin token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx and Huobi. Over the last week, SwftCoin has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $4.66 million and $14.04 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00054019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.83 or 0.04625206 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00065968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00036861 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014664 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009605 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SwftCoin (SWFTC) is a token. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html.

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

