Switcheo (SWTH) Price Hits $0.0029

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, Switcheo has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Switcheo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Gate.io. Switcheo has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $839.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 151.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.35 or 0.02692155 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00201517 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00052971 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00046493 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Switcheo Token Profile

Switcheo launched on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork. Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network.

Buying and Selling Switcheo

Switcheo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

