Synergy Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SNRG)

Synergy (CURRENCY:SNRG) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Synergy has a market cap of $61,024.75 and $11.00 worth of Synergy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Synergy has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Synergy coin can now be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.45 or 0.01086589 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00057480 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00280419 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001775 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000946 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Synergy Profile

Synergy is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2015. Synergy’s total supply is 4,897,672 coins. The official website for Synergy is www.synergycoin.com. Synergy’s official Twitter account is @SynergyCoin. The Reddit community for Synergy is /r/SynergyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ticker Symbol: SNRGPoW Algorithm: X11PoS Algorithm: X11, switching to SHA256d after 10 daysRPC Port: 50542 (configurable with rpcport= option)P2P Port: 40698 (configurable with port= option)Tor Port: 38155 (configurable with torport= option)Block Times: 2 MinutesPoW Blocks: 4320 (6 days)10% POS Interest per YearMax Turbo Stake Multiplier: 288Turbo Stake Lookback: 2 days Percent of Blocks over 2 days for Max Multiplier: 20%Max Money Supply after PoW: 250,001 SNRGStake Minumum Age: 48 hours (2 days)Stake Maximum Age: 144 hours (6 days)Stake Maximum Reward Age: 8 daysNew Mint Spendable: 120 blocks (4 hours)Message Start (“Magic Bytes”): 0xf1, 0xe3, 0xe5, 0xd9Message Start Test Net: 0xaf, 0xb9, 0xd9, 0xffApplication Data Folder Windows: “Synergy” OS X: “Synergy” Linux: “.synergy”Config File Name Windows: “synergy.conf” OS X: “synergy.conf” Linux: “synergy.conf””

Buying and Selling Synergy

Synergy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synergy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synergy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synergy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

