Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $458.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to post $458.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $464.06 million and the lowest is $449.00 million. Synovus Financial reported sales of $476.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.72 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNV. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 5,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.86 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,423 shares in the company, valued at $736,581.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Butler purchased 2,120 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,307.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,926.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 41.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 20,798 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNV opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.72. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

