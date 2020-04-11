Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,014 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5,804.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 474,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after acquiring an additional 466,935 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,899,000. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TSM opened at $48.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $60.64. The stock has a market cap of $250.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.4171 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

A number of research firms have commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

