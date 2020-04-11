Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,600,236 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.51% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $34,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 17,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $1,403,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,225,168.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 3,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $86,298.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,392.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,087. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.42. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $28.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.86%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

