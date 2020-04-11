TEAM (TokenStars) Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last Week (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bit-Z. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market capitalization of $113,979.57 and $2,939.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004721 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000155 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CRYPTO:TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,886,479 tokens. The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com/team. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin. The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars.

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEAM (TokenStars) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the exchanges listed above.

