TELA Bio (TELA) & The Competition Head to Head Analysis

TELA Bio (NASDAQ: TELA) is one of 132 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare TELA Bio to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TELA Bio and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TELA Bio $15.45 million -$22.42 million -0.49 TELA Bio Competitors $1.42 billion $147.92 million -53.59

TELA Bio’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than TELA Bio. TELA Bio is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares TELA Bio and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELA Bio N/A N/A N/A TELA Bio Competitors -774.45% -98.48% -23.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.0% of TELA Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TELA Bio and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELA Bio 0 0 5 0 3.00 TELA Bio Competitors 1165 3711 6137 355 2.50

TELA Bio presently has a consensus price target of $19.60, indicating a potential upside of 131.95%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 21.70%. Given TELA Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe TELA Bio is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

TELA Bio beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix or OviTex products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix or OviTex PRS products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery. It markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

