Tellor Price Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last week, Tellor has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.48 or 0.00051103 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.99 or 0.02700884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00201077 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00052552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Tellor Token Profile

Tellor’s total supply is 1,172,395 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,086,389 tokens. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor.

Tellor Token Trading

Tellor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

