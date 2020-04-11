Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TELL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of TELL opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14. Tellurian has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $407.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.82.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 68.34% and a negative net margin of 527.46%. The business had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tellurian will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tellurian news, Director Charif Souki sold 2,000,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $9,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,533,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,965,124.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,347,143 shares of company stock worth $34,624,239. 42.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 16.23% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

