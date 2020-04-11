Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.10.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $163,409.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,143 shares in the company, valued at $361,563.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ping Li sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $974,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,076 in the last 90 days. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average of $24.38. Tenable has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.91.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.27 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 71.06%. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

