Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 74.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,043 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Tennant worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tennant during the first quarter worth $417,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 529,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tennant during the third quarter worth $802,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tennant during the third quarter worth $404,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TNC shares. Sidoti cut their price target on shares of Tennant from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Tennant in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

TNC opened at $64.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Tennant has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $87.06.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.80 million. Tennant had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

