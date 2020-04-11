Tether Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Tether has a market cap of $6.36 billion and $40.47 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00014609 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, TOPBTC, Poloniex and Bit-Z.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $186.24 or 0.02722417 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00200827 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00052959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether’s genesis date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 6,998,318,752 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,361,032,509 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kraken, DragonEX, CoinEx, FCoin, IDCM, DigiFinex, IDAX, Liqui, CoinBene, LBank, Coinut, Huobi, Sistemkoin, TDAX, Trade By Trade, Kucoin, OOOBTC, BtcTurk, Bitfinex, TOPBTC, ZB.COM, ChaoEX, OKEx, Poloniex, MBAex, Upbit, B2BX, EXX, Kryptono, Instant Bitex, BitForex, Exmo, CoinTiger, BitMart, ABCC, BigONE, BTC-Alpha, Bittrex, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Binance, Bibox, QBTC, C2CX, UEX, Cobinhood and Iquant. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

