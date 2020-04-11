Tezos (XTZ) Achieves Market Cap of $1.35 Billion

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $1.91 or 0.00028144 BTC on major exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.35 billion and approximately $172.49 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insolar (XNS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014488 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001788 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005974 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 706,664,462 coins. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

