Thar Token Hits Market Cap of $14,778.92 (THAR)

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, Thar Token has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. Thar Token has a market capitalization of $14,778.92 and approximately $34.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thar Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0191 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005203 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000116 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Thar Token Profile

Thar Token (THAR) is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 774,187 tokens. Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thar Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thartoken. The official website for Thar Token is thartoken.com.

Thar Token Token Trading

Thar Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thar Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thar Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

