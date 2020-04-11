The Force Protocol Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One The Force Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $7.48 million and $2.21 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,488,081 tokens. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

