Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $73,028.00

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $6.47 million and $73,028.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005891 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008257 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000378 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.