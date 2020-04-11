Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) by 65.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,017 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Third Point Reinsurance worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,772,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,169,000 after acquiring an additional 860,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,400,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,257,000 after purchasing an additional 99,169 shares during the period. Enstar Group LTD acquired a new position in Third Point Reinsurance in the fourth quarter valued at $22,665,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 732,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 318,670 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

In related news, insider Justin J. Brenden acquired 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $98,322.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sid Sankaran acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 59,026 shares of company stock worth $487,422. Company insiders own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Third Point Reinsurance stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $715.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.07). Third Point Reinsurance had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter.

Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

