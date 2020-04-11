Thunder Token (TT) Price Tops $0.0055 on Major Exchanges

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Global, Bilaxy and Huobi Korea. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $15.94 million and $2.12 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00054379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000728 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.66 or 0.04682644 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00066030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00036827 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014684 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009756 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Thunder Token Coin Trading

Thunder Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, Upbit, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.