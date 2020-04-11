Tidex Token Reaches Market Cap of $781,169.49 (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Tidex Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0822 or 0.00001200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. During the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Tidex Token has a market capitalization of $781,169.49 and approximately $469.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $187.37 or 0.02735166 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00201577 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00053082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00047740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Tidex Token Token Profile

Tidex Token launched on November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange.

Tidex Token Token Trading

Tidex Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

