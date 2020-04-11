Ties.DB (TIE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $354,376.66

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded up 27.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Ties.DB token can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Tidex. During the last week, Ties.DB has traded 94.7% higher against the dollar. Ties.DB has a market capitalization of $354,376.66 and $19.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 721.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.20 or 0.02676768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00202116 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053005 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047134 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Ties.DB

Ties.DB’s genesis date was August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,820,992 tokens. The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ties.DB is ties.network. Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork.

Buying and Selling Ties.DB

Ties.DB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ties.DB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ties.DB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

