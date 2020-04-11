TigerCash (TCH) Market Capitalization Achieves $374,631.74

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. TigerCash has a total market cap of $374,631.74 and $5.47 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TigerCash has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TigerCash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TigerCash Token Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens.

The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com. TigerCash's official message board is medium.com/cointiger.

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

