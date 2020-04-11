Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $339.52 Million

Equities analysts predict that Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) will announce sales of $339.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $332.97 million and the highest is $343.30 million. Tivity Health posted sales of $214.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $272.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.15 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 25.36% and a positive return on equity of 20.82%. Tivity Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TVTY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.91.

Shares of Tivity Health stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market cap of $302.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.00.

In related news, Director Sara Finley purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. Also, Director Lee Shapiro purchased 4,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,304 shares in the company, valued at $483,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 26,565 shares of company stock valued at $319,255 over the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TVTY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at $14,320,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 147,630 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 4th quarter valued at $2,277,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 676,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 93,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 92,300 shares in the last quarter.

Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

