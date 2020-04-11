TokenPay Price Up 17.4% Over Last 7 Days (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $835,972.34 and $1.14 million worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000730 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Liquid, Sistemkoin and TOPBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033357 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00059422 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,827.48 or 1.00456958 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00064957 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000688 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000090 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,056,423 coins and its circulating supply is 16,851,196 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com.

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Liquid, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

