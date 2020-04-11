TOKPIE (TKP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $210.00

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 47.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One TOKPIE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including token.store and VinDAX. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $56,017.01 and approximately $210.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded up 58.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000076 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000072 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001950 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,342,177 tokens. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TOKPIE Token Trading

TOKPIE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and token.store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

