TOP Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One TOP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Global and Hotbit. During the last seven days, TOP has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. TOP has a total market cap of $4.75 million and approximately $122,076.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 721.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.20 or 0.02676768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00202116 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053005 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047134 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About TOP

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,779,131,815 tokens. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog.

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

