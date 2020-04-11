Traceability Chain Hits One Day Volume of $6,737.00 (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Traceability Chain token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX, FCoin and LBank. During the last week, Traceability Chain has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. Traceability Chain has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $6,737.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Traceability Chain alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004761 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00066903 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00375719 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009377 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012281 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012584 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001644 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain (TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 839,795,287 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1. Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn.

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, BCEX and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Traceability Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Traceability Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.