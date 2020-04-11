TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.43.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RNW shares. Raymond James raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

TransAlta Renewables stock opened at C$15.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.12. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.55, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$10.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.25.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$128.20 million. On average, analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is 138.64%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

