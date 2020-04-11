Transcodium (TNS) Price Reaches $0.0013

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Transcodium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, TOPBTC, Livecoin and YoBit. Transcodium has a total market cap of $75,580.47 and approximately $83,448.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014735 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.15 or 0.02693060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00201029 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00052593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00045654 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium’s total supply is 88,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,264,631 tokens. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Transcodium Token Trading

Transcodium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, TOPBTC, Bancor Network and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

