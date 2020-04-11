Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Holdings Reduced by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $109.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.27. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

