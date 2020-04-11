Trias (TRY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.36 Million

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Trias token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Trias has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Trias has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.62 or 0.02691374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00201499 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00052752 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00046843 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Trias Token Profile

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,150,000,000 tokens. Trias’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab. The official website for Trias is www.trias.one. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Trias

Trias can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

