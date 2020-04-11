Trident Group 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.00 (TRDT)

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded 97.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Trident Group has a market cap of $1,755.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Trident Group has traded down 50% against the US dollar. One Trident Group token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 151.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.35 or 0.02692155 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00201517 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00052971 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00046493 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Trident Group Token Profile

Trident Group was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident. Trident Group’s official website is www.tridentgroup.io. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident.

Trident Group Token Trading

Trident Group can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trident Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trident Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

