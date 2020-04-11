Trollcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. During the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $161,658.64 and $1.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033264 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00059137 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,822.22 or 1.00012253 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00067274 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000612 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

TROLL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase.

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

Trollcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

