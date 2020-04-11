TRON (TRX) Trading Up 3.6% Over Last Week

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Kryptono, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, TRON has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $826.63 million and approximately $1.05 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.62 or 0.02704597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00201051 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00052648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00046363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000715 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Neraex, CoinFalcon, Upbit, Tokenomy, Zebpay, Cobinhood, Braziliex, Kryptono, Bitfinex, Bitbns, BTC-Alpha, DDEX, Coinnest, CoinBene, ChaoEX, BitForex, LBank, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Rfinex, RightBTC, CoinEgg, LATOKEN, Fatbtc, CoinEx, Mercatox, Tidex, LiteBit.eu, Koinex, OTCBTC, OpenLedger DEX, OEX, Bittrex, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Ovis, Kucoin, Cryptomate, Bit-Z, DigiFinex, WazirX, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, Coinrail, Hotbit, Cryptopia, CoinTiger, BitFlip, IDAX, Sistemkoin, IDCM, Bibox, Liqui, Exmo, Indodax, Coindeal, OKEx, DragonEX, Allcoin, Liquid, Huobi, Livecoin, Bithumb and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

