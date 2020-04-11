TrueChain (TRUE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $43.96 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last week, TrueChain has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. TrueChain has a market cap of $20.53 million and $43.96 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueChain token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00003786 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, CoinBene, ZB.COM and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00054011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.95 or 0.04608771 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00066210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036703 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005629 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014632 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009726 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003443 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a token. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro.

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, CoinBene, ZB.COM, HitBTC, DragonEX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

