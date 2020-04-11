TrueFlip Trading 12.7% Lower Over Last Week (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. TrueFlip has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $1,048.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFlip token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00004193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrueFlip has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 151.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.35 or 0.02692155 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00201517 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00052971 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00046493 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

TrueFlip Token Profile

TrueFlip launched on May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

