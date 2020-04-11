TrumpCoin Reaches Market Cap of $166,246.37 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 69.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $166,246.37 and $1,473.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 133.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005846 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00019825 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.51 or 0.02382671 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008292 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00001132 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000305 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

