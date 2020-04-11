TrustVerse (TRV) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.05 Million

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. During the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and $95,877.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustVerse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and Cobinhood.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00053834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $306.83 or 0.04498041 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00065687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00036820 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005643 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014669 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009630 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003354 BTC.

TrustVerse (TRV) is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,680,468 tokens. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io.

TrustVerse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

